Jimmy J.R. and Phyllis Goodnight of Wister announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their son, Jimmy Earl Goodnight III, to Alyssa Marie Cooper, daughter of Ryan and Kim Cooper.

Jimmy is the grandson of Pat Ford and the late Eual Ford of Wister and June Landrum of Shawnee and the late Jimmy Earl Goodnight Sr. of Shawnee.

He is the great-grandson of the late Alta Tucker and the late Narvel Tucker of Wister, the late Annie Ford and the late Ray Ford of Red Oak, the late Evertt Goodnight and the late Lorene Goodnight, and R.C. And Nancy Landrum of Shawnee.

Alyssa is the granddaughter of Ron and Beverly Cooper of Poteau, Mike and Julia Griffith of Poteau, and Rose Shrum of Poteau.

She is the great-granddaughter of Thelma and the late Charles Griffith of Poteau.

A garden ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., May 25, 2019, at the groom’s grandparents’ home, located at 25992 Ford Lane, Wister. The reception will be at Bethel Baptist Church in Wister. An invitation is issued to all friends and relatives.