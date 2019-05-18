Central

Arcadia: May 13. Elevation above normal, water 69 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs in coves and along riprap. Channel and blue catfish excellent on cut bait and worms along rocks. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: May 14. Elevation above normal, water 66 and stained. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around docks and shorelines. Largemouth bass excellent on jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake, around points and riprap. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Hefner: May 13. Elevation normal, water 69-72 and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and top water around brush structure and shorelines. Largemouth Bass good along the shoreline on soft plastics and spinnerbaits. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, dam, shorelines, and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, and worms around channels, flats and shorelines. Channel catfish and crappie are biting early morning on shoreline. Channel catfish fair off the dam and rocky shoreline on punch bait and cut bait. White bass, striped bass hybrids and walleye good off rocky shorelines on lipless baits, grubs, small swimbaits and Gay Blades. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County and Lucky Lure Tackle.

Overholser: May 13. Elevation above normal, water 69 and stained. Striped bass hybrids good on sassy shad and shrimp in the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Thunderbird: May 12. Elevation above normal, water 69 and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along the dam, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: May 14. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms around points, riprap and shorelines. All other fishing slow. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

Northeast

Bell Cow: May 11. Elevation above normal, water 66 and muddy. White bass good on sassy shad and swim baits around riprap, shorelines, and boat ramps. Crappie fair on minnows around docks. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: May 9. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. The lake is flooded. Birch Cove is still closed and there are no access to the docks. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks and shorelines. I was unable to contact any anglers to find out where the fish are biting due to the cool temperatures and high water. Report submitted by Ryan Walker, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: May 12. Elevation above normal, water 68 and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on flukes, minnows and sassy shad below the dam and around riprap, shorelines and spillway. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, minnows, punch bait and worms below the dam and around riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: May 11. Elevation above normal, water 66 and muddy. Crappie fair on minnows and small lures around dam and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on worms around shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: May 12. Elevation above normal, water 60s and muddy. Channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, shad, and worms below the dam and around the river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: May 11. Elevation above normal, water mid-60s and muddy. Crappie and white bass fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, discharge and main lake. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and spinnerbaits around points, riprap and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, shad and worms around creek channels and discharge. Crappie are scattered and finicky. People are catching them in deeper water suspended on brush. White bass are being caught really well at the flats and are biting everything from crankbaits to crappie jigs. Catfish are being caught below the dam. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft. Gibson: May 8. Elevation 16 ft. above normal and rising, water 73. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on live shad and shad below the dam and around the main lake and on Carolina-rigged shad. All other fishing is slow. Report submitted by Rick Stafford, Wagoner.

Grand: May 14. Elevation above normal, water 62 and stained. The lake is rising and there is debris. Crappie good on minnows and jigs at 10-20 ft. below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on shad and fresh cut shad at 5-30 ft. in the main lake and shallows. Check out GrandFishingReport.com and Grand River Dam Authority on Facebook for fishing and lake updates. Report submitted by Marni Loftis, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: May 13. Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shallows. Crappie good on minnows and jigs along shallows and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait and worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hulah: May 12. Elevation above normal, water 60s and muddy. Channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, shad and worms below the dam and around the river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. White bass slow on hair jigs, minnows and spoons around creek channels. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: May 14. Elevation 33 ft. above normal with a release of nearly 60,000 cfs, water 60s and muddy. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along flats, shallows, shorelines and tailwater. Paddlefish snagging good below the dam with some nice fish being caught on the east side. The west side of the dam is closed. Fishing in the flooded crop fields on the far north end of the lake has been excellent for blues and channels especially for those using worms. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: May 9. Elevation above normal, water 64. Largemouth bass fair on jigs around rocks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: May 10. Elevation above normal, water 55-65 and clear. Rainbow trout good on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbait, and PowerBait below the dam, and around rocks and watts area. At this time Tenkiller is not releasing much water, making the fishing easy. The water level is high downstream due to high water conditions on the Arkansas River. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: May 13. Elevation 2 ft. above normal, water 64 and semi-clear. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, and beetle spin jigs at 12-15 ft. around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Small minnows have worked as well. Biggest crappie caught on bottom at west boat house. Northern creek has produced several large crappie. Fisherman on both sides have landed crappie from the docks consistently. Channel catfish good on live shad, shad, chicken liver and dough bait along creek channels, river channel, west side docks and east side tent camping banks. Cut shad and chicken blood dough baits have been the primary baits. Largemouth bass fair on minnows, plastic worms Texas and Carolina rigs, rattletraps, spinnerbaits and rooster tails in west side coves, northern creek, island rocks and rocky point on the west side. Several 3 lb. bass have been caught using spinnerbaits and jigging near the bottom with nightcrawlers. The recent rains have cooled the overall temperature of the lake. White bass fair on crankbaits, deep divers and spinnerbaits along the dam riprap, main lake channel near the sandbar and west side banks. White bass are being caught near the southern ends and west sides of the lake. Several caught on crankbaits this past weekend. Saugeye fair on deep divers of various sorts, bottom drag spinners and night crawlers in the main lake around sandbar and the dam. Several 14-16 inch saugeye were caught; largest saugeye of 21 inches were caught using bottom drag spinners with nightcrawlers. Report submitted by McMurtry lake staff.

Oologah: May 12. Elevation 12 ft. above normal, water 65 and muddy. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around brush structure and on limb lines and jugs near flooded brush. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam. Current release from the dam is 3800 cfs. This will change daily based on conditions. Lake is full of floating debris so use caution. Some campgrounds and boat ramps are closed. Contact the Oologah Lake Corp office @ 918-443-2250 for specific closures. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: May 11. Elevation above normal, water dirty and in the 60s. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around coves, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, stinkbait and worms around coves, shorelines and flooded vegetation. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: May 12. Elevation above normal, water murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around discharge. Saugeye fair on crankbaits around the main lake. White bass fair on jigs and minnows around riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: May 11. Elevation above normal, water mid-60s and stained. Crappie and white bass good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, discharge, and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and spinnerbaits around coves, points, riprap, and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, shad and worms around discharge. Crappie are doing really well in the slower water within the state park below the dam. Some white Bass are being caught there as well. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Tenkiller: May 12. Elevation rising, water murky. As of Sunday, May 12, Lake Tenkiller is fourteen (14) feet above normal and rising. Due to heavy rains and flood waters converging at the McClellan Kerr Navigation system in Muskogee from three river sources, Tenkiller is not releasing any water. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around rocks, shallows, and shorelines. All fish activity (except for catfish) has been slow due to murky and rising water levels. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: May 13. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on shad, sunfish and worms below the dam and along shorelines. Most fishing is slow due to lack of boating access because boat ramps are under water. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: May 11. Elevation above normal, water clear. Striped hybrid bass and walleye good on crankbaits and worms around sand bar and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: May 13. Elevation above normal, water low 60s. Walleye fair on worms around the main lake. Lake level at 1643.36 feet, 1.36 feet above normal and gates closed. Catfish fair to good near Cutbearth area and around to Lakeview with live bait on rod and reel and with cut bait or stinkbait on juglines. White bass fair in refuge area with live bait and hard baits. Hybrid fair while trolling along dam. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: May 13. Elevation above normal, water 62. Crappie and white bass excellent on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, discharge, main lake and shorelines. Walleye fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around the main lake and riprap. White bass very good at the upper end of the lake. Fishing should be very good this week as the water temp will continue to climb throughout the week. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: May 13. Elevation 3 3/4 ft. above normal, water 63 and stained. Largemouth bass slow on jigs around brush piles. Recent rain has slowed fishing. Smallmouth and spotted bass slow. Crappie slow, some caught on pink jigs in brush. Dock crappie is slow. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: May 14. Elevation above normal, water 69 and muddy. Trout fair on caddis flies, midges and PowerBait along channels and below falls around boulders. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait and punch bait along channels, creek channels and longer deeper pools. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: May 10. Elevation 9 ft. above normal and rising, water 69. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, minnows, and spinnerbaits around points and river channel. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Lake Ramp Closures: The Lodge Ramp Deer & Hawk. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: May 10. Elevation above normal, water murky. White bass fair on sassy shad and small lures around creek channels, flats, and river mouth. Crappie slow on minnows around riprap, river channel, and standing timber. Flathead catfish good on cut bait around river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: May 10. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad and sunfish below the dam and around the main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, live bait, plastics and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: May 9. Elevation normal, water 65 and murky. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, plastics and topwater lures around the main lake, points, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, live shad and spoons around coves, discharge, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait around coves, inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: May 9. Elevation normal. Stocked approximately 2,460 rainbow trout on May 8. Report submitted by April Drake, secretary at the Southeast Region Office.

Lower Mountain Fork: May 10. Elevation above normal, water clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies and PowerBait around creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: May 10. Elevation 13 ft. above normal, water 62. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on flukes, jigs, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and rocks. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, stinkbait and sunfish around creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: May 14. Elevation above normal, water 67 and clear. Smallmouth and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, in coves, along dam, points, riprap, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: May 10. Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around the flats. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on stinkbait around the spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: May 10. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, plastics, rogues and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around creek channels, inlet, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and stinkbait around channels, creek channels, inlet, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: May 9. Elevation above normal, water 68. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastics, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad and sunfish around flats, main lake, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: May 9. Elevation rising, water 70 and muddy. The lake is still rising from all the inflow of water. Boaters should use caution due to floating debris. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait, minnows, and punch bait around brush structure, creek channels, shallows and shorelines. Striped bass good on cut bait, live bait, minnows, sassy shad and shad below the dam and around the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait, and minnows around docks and rocks. Crappie have begun moving up into the shallows, but with the high levels of water, crappie might be hard to find. Fishing from docks has been producing crappie, muddy water calls for dark colored jigs. Striper fishing has been great mid-lake where cleaner water is present, use shiners, live shad or cut bait to catch stripers. Throwing a topwater on Platter Flats has been producing some decent topwater action. Flooded areas and creeks are full of catfish right now; best baits include cut shad and red worms. Don't be afraid to try flooded fields for catfish. Bow fishing is great as well right now. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: May 10. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics and spinnerbaits around channels, points, shallows and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, punch bait and shad below the dam, and around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, Game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Altus-Lugert: May 12. Elevation above normal, water 67 and murky. White bass good on jigs and minnows around docks, rocks, and beside boat ramps. Walleye fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk bait and jigs around main lake and sandbar. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: May 12. Elevation rising, water in the 60s. One floodgate is open 6 inches. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around creek channels and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: May 13. Elevation above normal, water 60s. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait around brush structure, channels, creek channels and flats. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: May 12. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on crankbaits, lipless baits and spinnerbaits around main lake and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait and shad around the main lake. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, Game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: May 14. Elevation above normal, water 68. White bass and saugeye good on crankbaits and jigs around points. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure, in coves and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: May 11. Elevation 13 ft. above normal, water high 60s and very cloudy. Spillway is open. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on cut bait, minnows, and shad around channels and dam. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait and punch bait around channels, docks, and shorelines. Many boat ramps and docks are underwater. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.