Opal Faye Bisbee passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Atwood, Oklahoma, at the age of 85.

Faye was born Sept. 27, 1933, in Weleetka, Oklahoma, to Harvey Austin and Julia McElroy Austin. She attended Mason public school and graduated.

Faye married Roy Earl Bisbee in Okemah, Oklahoma.

She was retired and had been the purchasing clerk for McBride Bone and Joint in Oklahoma City.

Faye was a member of the First Baptist Church in Holdenville, Oklahoma.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, cooking and going to church.

Faye is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy Bisbee Jr., son Raymond Bisbee, brothers; Raymond Austin, Darrell Austin, sisters; Eunice Bisbee, Oneta Davenport, Lorene and Florene Austin.

She is survived by daughter Freda F Odom and husband Leon of Atwood, Oklahoma, son Stephen Bisbee of Tulsa, Oklahoma, grandchildren; Kami Birks of Atwood, Loralie Wiseman of Atwood, Tina Bisbee of Shawnee, ten great-grandchildren, sister Mary Barber of Owensville, Missouri. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, May 20, at the First Baptist Church in Holdenville with Pastor Larry Sparks officiating.

Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Shawnee.

Services are under the direction of Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home, Holdenville.