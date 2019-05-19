Shawnee Public Schools will be closed Monday May 20 due to inclement weather and the Shawnee High School Graduation ceremony will be rescheduled to Wednesday May 22 at 8 p.m. at Firelake Arena.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
