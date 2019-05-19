It has been 33 years since Brian Bosworth suited up for the Oklahoma Sooners, but his popularity is still as strong as it was back then.

Bosworth, or the “Boz”, is a legend in the Sooner State, stemming from his days wearing the crimson and cream. Bosworth lead the Sooners on defense in the mid 80s, as the program returned to its glory days of yesteryear.

At the height of his career, Bosworth helped lead the Sooners to a national championship in 1985, the same same year he won his first Butkus award (College Football’s award for best defensive player) and All-American nomination. He would repeat those feats the following season, and he remains the only player in college football history to win the Butkus award twice.

On Tuesday, Bosworth will be at the Ardmore Convention Center to meet and great with the best athletes Southern Oklahoma has to offer at The Ardmoreite’s third All Star Preps Best of the Arbuckles.

“It is a great city, it is a great town (Ardmore), it’s kind of in the middle of the heartland there,” Bosworth said. “Generally, when I am driving through from Texas into Oklahoma for a game or something, Ardmore is one of the preferred stops because it is just a growing city right before the Arbuckles.”

Bosworth has stayed busy since his days of punishing runners on the football field, now instead of watching film for gamedays he acts in films for a living.

Breaking onto the scene in his cult classic “Stone Cold” in 1991, Bosworth has acted in several movies like “The Longest Yard” and “Three Kings.” Recently, Bosworth was featured in “What Men Want” and will be starring in an upcoming elevision series called “Ambitions.”

His passion and knowledge of football is still there, although Bosworth does not plan to coach anytime soon. Instead, Bosworth uses his passion to help out the game of football.

“We have a new running machine that we just finished and patented that we are starting to distribute,” Bosworth said. “It is a fun gig because I get a chance to get back into the training and the things I loved to do as a kid.”

Bosworth is not as involved with the Sooners as in his playing days, but still watches from a distance.

With the recent success of the program, Bosworth is excited to see the direction of the program.

“I am big fan, and I will always be a big fan of the program,” Bosworth said. “It is certainly nice to see the success that we have had over the last couple of years, especially under Lincoln (Riley).”

Bosworth, like on Tuesday, does speaking engagements from time to time imparting his knowledge to the youth around the country. Using his experiences in life, Bosworth likes to help younger athletes with weight training, so they do not get injured on the football field.

Although he no longer plays the sport which made him famous, the love of the game will always be there for the Boz.

“Just being on the field, having the feeling of seeing through your facemask for what you’ve prepared for and dreamed about and thought about throughout the week, you can smell the grass and the dirt and the BO and everything that comes in to being on the field, that is the most amazing part of being a football player,” Bosworth said. “ Being out there on the field during the game, once the ball is hiked and you blow the whistle, it is the most exciting part of any sport.”