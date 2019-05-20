The McLoud Public Library debuts its 2019 Summer Learning Program with a trip into space – and across the street to the McLoud American Legion Hall – for “We Have Blast Off,” taking place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30.

The event serves as the start for this year’s summer activities at the library and will include music from “Shoulda Been Blonde,” a photo booth, games, refreshments, and more.

It’s also a chance to get signed up for the Summer Learning Challenge, which can be completed at the library or anytime through the PLS website, wwww.pioneerlibrarysystem.org, or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play. The Summer Learning Challenge is available not only for children but for readers of any age.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Learning Program are the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Friends of the Library groups, Hitachi Computer Products of America (Inc.), Institute of Museums and Library Services, Oklahoma College Savings Plan, Pioneer Library System, Pioneer Library System Foundation, Sonic, Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoman Newspapers in Education.

Find out more about any of the library’s services by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org

or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play.