Prague student makes Spring 2019 Dean's List at Angelo State University

Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, is pleased to announce that Sidney Smith of Prague, OK, has been named to the Dean's List for the 2019 spring semester.

To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain at least a 3.25 grade point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale.

Smith is majoring in Studio Art.

•••

Prague Student Graduates from Angelo State University

Angelo State University conferred 820 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 814 graduates, including Sidney Smith of Prague, during its 2019 spring commencement exercises on May 11 in the ASU Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas.

Smith graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts majoring in Studio Art.

•••

Wilkes University Awards Degree to Charlotte Ballard of Asher

Wilkes University awarded 797 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees at its 72nd spring commencement ceremonies on May 18.

Charlotte Ballard of Asher, OK, received a Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

•••

Kimberly Herron Named to Spring 2019 Dean's List at ENMU

Kimberly Herron of Shawnee, OK (74804), has been named to the Eastern New Mexico University Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.25 or greater.

ENMU offers associate, bachelor's and master's degree options. Courses are offered on campus and online.