The Tecumseh Public Library is launching its 2019 Summer Learning Program with a family event at Slick Humphrey Park, 901 W. Walnut St., from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30. In the event of poor weather, the kickoff will be moved to the Tecumseh City Hall Auditorium adjacent to the library, 114 N. Broadway.

The event will feature a variety of activities for all ages to get ready for a summer related to the theme “A Universe of Stories.”

It’s also a chance to get signed up for the Summer Learning Challenge, which can be completed at the library or anytime through the PLS website, www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org, or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play. The Summer Learning Challenge is available not only for children but for readers of any age.

Sponsors for this year’s Summer Learning Program are the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, Friends of the Library groups, Hitachi Computer Products of America (Inc.), Institute of Museums and Library Services, Oklahoma College Savings Plan, Pioneer Library System, Pioneer Library System Foundation, Sonic, Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Oklahoman Newspapers in Education.

Find out more about any of the library’s services by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play.