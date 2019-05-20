Woman dies in officer-involved shooting in northern Oklahoma

BLACKWELL, Okla. (AP) — Investigators say a 34-year-old woman is dead following an exchange of gunfire with police in northern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Michael Ann Godsey died early Monday after gunshots were fired in Blackwell, about 93 miles (150 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. following reports that gunfire had struck a vehicle and additional gunfire was coming from a white pickup truck at various locations around the Kay County city.

Police say officers pursued the truck and gunfire was exchanged before it came to a stop. Officers found Godsey's body in the driver's seat. She was the only occupant.

The OSBI says one of two officers involved in the shooting sustained minor injuries. Both are on paid administrative leave. They haven't been identified.

Report: Exemption rate at some state schools top 20% in 2018

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Almost 1,200 kindergartners in Oklahoma declined one or more mandated immunizations during the 2017-18 school year with exemption rates at some schools surpassing 20%, according to a state Health Department survey.

Figures obtained by the Tulsa World from the state Department of Health indicates around 90% of kindergartners have gotten their up-to-date vaccinations, although inoculation rates are substantially reduced at a few individual schools.

One pediatrician noted the portion of kindergartners who are unvaccinated at some Oklahoma schools illustrates a need for sustained work by health officials to accomplish the national vaccination objectives. The U.S. goal is to reach a 95% full vaccination rate.

"Exemption rates this high in certain schools and communities is alarming," said Dr. Christopher Smith, chairman of Pediatrics at the OU-TU School of Community Medicine and OU Physicians-Tulsa.

State law forbids any Oklahoma school from admitting a student unless they have gotten or are "in the process of receiving" immunization against numerous ailments that include measles, chicken pox, polio, and hepatitis A. The law doesn't apply to students who are likely to be safe due to previously having the illness or children exempt from inoculation.

Parents are permitted to exempt their kids from the mandatory inoculations on medical, religious, or personal grounds.

"These children are at greater risk to get one of the 16 diseases prevented by vaccines and these schools and communities are at a much higher risk for being the place where the next outbreak could happen," Smith said.

Last week, Oklahoma officials confirmed the state's first case of measles in the past year.

Son fatally shot in altercation with father in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — No charges have been filed after a 20-year-old Oklahoma City man was fatally shot during a fight with his father.

Police Sgt. Gary Knight says Brayden Roberts of Oklahoma City died Sunday night when he was shot during a fracas with his father, 49-year-old Dharon Roberts.

The shooting occurred at 9:38 p.m. at a residence on the city's northwest side. Knight says Dharon Roberts and his son were involved in a physical altercation when the victim was fatally wounded.

Knight says Dharon Roberts was interviewed by homicide detectives and released pending further investigation. Knight says he was not seriously injured in the altercation.

