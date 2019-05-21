Dickson—After making the playoffs for the first time in 13 years last season, the Dickson Comets are not ready to settle for just one magical season.

Spring football practice has arrived in southern Oklahoma, with teams like the Comets doing what they can to build from last season.

The Comets will be a young team heading into next season, bringing in 20 freshmen trying to make the varsity squad next fall. With fresh faces comes a new chapter in the program, as the Comets are graduating 15 seniors from last years historic season.

Now in his fourth season as head coach in the program, Steve Day tries to instill a winning mindset everyday in his players by taking them back to the basics.

“We are really starting to work fundamentals,” Day said. “That is what spring ball is really for is working fundamentals, but we really have to break it down for a lot of these young guys. Not only for the freshmen there are a lot of guys who have been in the program but not a lot of varsity experience.”

On offense, the Comets are looking to fill big shoes on the offensive line both literally and figuratively. All five starting offensive lineman from last season are graduating, including vocal leader Joseph Bodkins.

Luckily, the Comets are bringing back their quarterback duo of Rusty Beard and Brandon Sullivan. With their guidance at the quarterback position, as well as being in Day’s coaching scheme, the veteran quarterback duo are able to work on new schemes during the spring with the new kids of the program.

“We have installed three run concepts, two dropback and two quick gains,” Day said. “We are starting slow with our base offense and adding as we learn. Once we feel comfortable with what we are doing we will add a little more.”

On defense, the linebacking position is where day is most intrigued to see who steps up heading into next season. Defensively, the Comets are losing starters Bodkins, Connor Schreiber, Barley Byrne and Spencer Thorneberry at the linebacking position.

On the Defensive line, replacing Jadley Cox’s production and leadership will be a tall task for Day and his coaching staff, but it is something he and his assistant have been working on throughout the offseason.

In order to build a sustainable and winning program, Day and his staff know they have to develop their players and continue to instill a winning mindset in his teams culture.

