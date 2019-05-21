As storm season has now begun, longtime Ward 3 City Commissioner James Harrod offered comments this week regarding the city's policy of no longer having official storm shelters.

“I know on social media they're talking about no tornado shelters,” he said. “I've been on the commission a long time; we've been there and done that — and we've got the bruises to prove it.”

He said in the past the city tried opening some shelters in various parts of the community — like City Hall and Fire Station 1, etc. — only to encounter trouble, such as dog fights, defecating and urinating in inappropriate places and stealing.

“That's why about eight years ago decided to shut them all down,” he said. “I know emergency management fought that battle with the commission.”

Harrod said problems were also encountered at school sites, which ended in closure, as well.

“People are their own worst enemies,” he said. “You try to provide a service and then they take advantage of it and lose that service.”

He said that's why the city does not offer public shelters now.