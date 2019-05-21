Lincoln County residents are still dealing with a lot of water from recent storms, prompting many road closures and some water rescues Tuesday.

According to LCEM, the Deep Fork River crested at at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 26.79 feet and was slowly beginning to recede, but remained out of its banks in several locations.

Managers remind residents if there are barricades, the road is still closed and is closed for reason, reminding residents not to go around the barricades.

“I don't care how big the lift is in your truck, whether or not you have 4x4 or what's on the other side... The Deep Fork River is pushing water downstream at 36,500 cubic feet per second,” the LCEM Facebook post reads.

Emergency officials also remind everyone that children should not be playing in floodwaters due to drowning risk along with many snakes and other critters floating down the river.

If anyone needs to report road/bridge damage or a high water situation that is potentially life threatening or a serious public safety risk, please call the 9-1-1 center in Lincoln County at 405-258-9933.