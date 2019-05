Lincoln County Emergency Management reports the following Main road closures as of Tuesday afternoon.

Hwy 66 between Hwy 177 and Chandler is closed by ODOT

Hwy 177 North of Hwy 66 is closed by ODOT

Hwy 18 South from Chandler is closed by ODOT

Fallis Road is closed.

Hwy 18 North from Chandler is open

Hwy 177 south from Hwy 66 is still open

Hwy 102 south of Hwy 66 is back open

Hwy 66B west out of Wellston is back open