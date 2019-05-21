Monday’s arraignment for Shawn Saejin Lynch, 45, accused of first-degree murder, was postponed until Tuesday due to insufficient evidence.

Lynch is being held on a $950,000 bail after he fatally shot his roommate Kolton Jushua Edwards. The shooting took place in the 700 block of SE Sooner Park Drive.

Bartlesville Police Capt. Jay Hastings said police responded to the home about 10:16 p.m. Friday. Edwards was transported by private vehicle to Jane Phillips Medical Clinic and then sent to a Tulsa hospital, where he later died.

Police began interviewing witnesses and determined it took place in the residence. The parties knew each other and were living in the same home. Lynch fled the scene but was later contacted by law enforcement, and he agreed to turn himself in.

He agreed to talk to officers and advised them he still had a gun. An argument came about after the roommate had given Lynch some money to buy pizza and some groceries but Lynch spent it. He was able to get some of the money back but he knew the victim would be upset. He continued to say the victim was a bully and Lynch got a gun because he was afraid of him. The victim, at some point, starting waving a metal bat and yelling, and Lynch loaded his gun. The victim was charging at him with the bat but never hit Lynch before Lynch aimed the gun at him and shot him.