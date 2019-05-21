Members of The Shawnee News-Star newsroom won first place awards in the annual Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists competition.

Sports Editor Adam Ewing won first place in Sports Photography for an image capturing the celebration of the Dale Lady Pirates after winning the state softball championship in 2018.

Reporter Vicky O. Misa took first place in Business Reporting for a series of business stories involving a rent dispute at Shawnee Tubing Solutions in Shawnee.

Managing Editor Kim Morava won first place in Criminal Justice reporting for “Family, faith and forgiveness: Driver reduced for driver in deadly crash.” The story looked at a family who forgave the drunk driver responsible for their son's death near Asher, which has resulted in a reduced prison term for that Chandler man.

The News-Star competes in Division B.

Retired News-Star contributor Bob Allison also won a second place award in Diversity Coverage for one of 2018 columns, Cards-n-Time.

The awards were announced Saturday evening at the Reed Center in Midwest City.