Due to flooding Monday from various thunderstorms, a few roads are closed throughout Pottawatomie County.

According to the Pottawatomie County Commissioners office, only two roads are closed.

In District 3, Crosslin Road between Hardesty and Benson Park is closed.

All roads are open in District 2 and in District 1, 45th Street West of Old Highway 270 was closed but opened at the end of the day Tuesday.