Need help removing those leaves piling up? Limbs hauled away? There is a possible remedy.

Older adults age 60 years and above with functional, physical or mental impairment can now receive assistance with heavy housework, yard work, or other like needs. This program is offered through Outreach Services at COEDD Area Agency on Aging.

Requirements include participants having issues with activities of daily living (ADLs), and lack of availability of support from family or friends. Assistance is limited and not intended as an ongoing source of help.

COEDD AAA serves Hughes, Lincoln, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Okfuskee and Seminole Counties with information and assistance to older adults. For more information, call Outreach Manager Jonathan Mitchell at 405-273-6410, extension 147.