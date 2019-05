Flooded and washed out roadways continue to impact many areas in Lincoln County, including 3470 Road between Sparks and Chandler, which was covered by water in several different areas along that stretch of roadway on Wednesday. Additionally, other roadways remain closed, including SH 18 south of Chandler and SH 18 north of Chandler. As conditions change, drivers are reminded to never drive into areas of high water because there may not be a solid road remaining underneath all that water.