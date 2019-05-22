Dr. John Melancon will speak in revival services Friday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1005 Kimberly Road, in Tecumseh.

Dr. John Melancon will speak in revival services Friday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1005 Kimberly Road, in Tecumseh.

Melancon is a missionary to Israel, working in the Jerusalem area to win souls and establish churches to exalt Christ to the people of Israel. He is also an evangelist and noted archeologist, having participated in numerous digs throughout the world, especially in the Middle East. He will show many artifacts from centuries gone by from those digs, making the Bible come to life for those who read and love it.

Melancon has been beaten, run over and robbed while doing his work in Israel, and he will share some of the things that happened in that country with the government, ISIS, etc.

He will speak at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sunday. The church invites all to attend and enjoy the services.

Mack Peercy is pastor of the church.