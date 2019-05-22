At present there are 48 members of the Multi-County organization. They reside in Chandler, Harrah, Macomb, McLoud, Paul’s Valley, Prague, Shawnee, and Tecumseh. Members have taken a multi-week course offered during January through March. This is followed by a minimum of 40 hours unpaid community service to receive certification as a Master Gardener. To continue certification, members perform a minimum of 20 hours unpaid community service and 20 hours education hours each calendar year.

The first Master Gardener Class was offered in 1999. The Multi-County Association was formed in 2004 with Linda Malley, Shawnee, serving as president. Members meet at 9:00 AM at the Extension office on the third Wednesday of each month for business meeting. Most months a guest speaker presents a program following the business session.

The improvement and maintenance of the landscaping at the Pottawatomie County OSU Extension Office located at the intersection of West MacArthur Street and Acme Road in Shawnee is an important project of the group. In 2014 the organization was recognized by Keep Oklahoma Beautiful for its Butterfly Garden. The Garden is a certified Monarch Waystation.­

The OSU Extension grounds feature an ornamental grass bed at the Acme Road entrance to the parking lot, the butterfly garden, shrubs and ornamental plants around the building, a raised bed grouping and the sign bed at the corner featuring Oklahoma Proven plants. The plants are labeled. The grounds are open for the public to tour during daylight hours.

For Information about the next Master Gardener class contact the Pottawatomie County OSU Extension Office, 273-7683. Office hours are 8:30 to 4:30, Monday through Friday. Closed for lunch from 12 to 12:30.