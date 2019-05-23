Shawn Saejin Lynch, 45, Bartlesville was formally charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday in Washington County District Court.

Bail was set at $950,000. His next court date is 9 a.m. June 7. He will appear before District Judge Linda Thomas. He is being held in the Washington County Jail, and appeared in court via a video link.

Lynch is accused of shooting his roommate Kolton Jushua Edwards on Friday at a home in the 700 block of SE Sooner Park Drive.

Bartlesville Police Capt. Jay Hastings said police responded to the home about 10:16 p.m. Edwards was transported by private vehicle to Jane Phillips Medical Clinic and the sent to a Tulsa hospital, where he later died.

Police began interviewing witnesses and determined it took place in the residence. The parties knew each other and were living in the same home.

Lynch fled the scene but was later contacted by law enforcement, and he agreed to turn himself in. He agreed to talk to officers and advised them he still had a gun.

An argument came about after the roommate had given Lynch some money to buy pizza and some groceries but Lynch spent it. He was able to get some of the money back, but he knew the victim would be upset. He continued to say the victim was a bully, and Lynch got a gun because he was afraid of him. The victim, at some point, starting waving a metal bat, and Lynch loaded his gun. The victim was charging at him with the bat but never hit Lynch before Lynch aimed the gun at him and shot him, according to court documents.