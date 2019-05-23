Safety advocates and families whose children have died in hot cars will discuss summer driving precautions in a hearing May 23.

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce will hold a hearing called “Summer Driving Dangers: Exploring Ways to Protect Drivers and Their Families” in response to a record number of hot car deaths in 2018.

The hearing will explore technological solutions to prevent hot car deaths and other motor vehicle accidents, according to a press release.

The presidents of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety and KidsAndCars.org will be present before and after the event, as well as parents Miles Harrison and Erin Holley, who have experienced incidents with hot cars, according to the press release.

Harrison lost his son Chase to a hot car after accidentally leaving him in the back seat of the car, thinking Chase was safe at daycare. Holley almost forgot her son Finn in the back of her car, but remembered him before he was harmed, according to the press release.

A record number of 52 children died in hot cars in 2018. There have been eight child hot car deaths in 2019 so far, according to the National Safety Council.

The hearing will be 10:00 a.m. EST May 23 at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington D.C.