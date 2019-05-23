A Tecumseh man was injured Thursday morning when his motorcycle collided with a horse that was crossing the roadway.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident occurred around 2:38 a.m. on SH 9, just west of Patterson Road in the Pink area of Pottawatomie County.

Auston Colley, 33, was driving the 2009 Harley Davidson eastbound on SH 9, the OHP said, when the motorcycle impacted a horse crossing SH 9.

Troopers said the driver was separated from the motorcycle, then coming to rest about 90 feet east of impact, as the motorcycle continued for about 227 feet, the OHP said.

He was transported by REACT EMS to OU Medical Hospital in Oklahoma City, the OHP said, where he was admitted in good condition with arm and head injuries.

Cause of collision was listed as animal in the roadway.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Tyson Wright, #693 of the Pottawatomie/Lincoln County Detachment of Troop A, and he was assisted by the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, tribal police, Pink Fire Department and REACT EMS.