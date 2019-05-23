OBU honored 31 graduating nurses during the College of Nursing’s Pinning and Lamp Lighting Ceremony held Thursday, May 16. The ceremony took place in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium on OBU’s campus in Shawnee.

Jennifer Sharma, assistant professor of nursing, led the invocation. OBU Interim President Dr. Pat Taylor welcomed the graduates and their guests.

Dawn Westbrook, assistant professor of nursing, then discussed the significance of the ceremony. Dr. Lepaine Sharp-McHenry, dean of the OBU College of Nursing, made introductions and greeted the graduates as well as their guests.

Dr. Carla Sanderson, provost at Chamberlain University, delivered the address to graduates.

Graduating nurses then received their pins from McHenry, including Alex Akers, Katy, Texas; Chinonso Alinnor, Owerri, Nigeria; Sydney Bowman, Fort Worth, Texas; Blythe Bullard, Edmond, Oklahoma; Madeline Cravens, Newcastle, Oklahoma; Sarah Evans, Juneau, Alaska; Destiny Everett, Durant, Oklahoma; Jaimie Hartley, Yukon, Oklahoma; Abigail Hicks, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Adriana Holder, Meeker, Oklahoma; Kristin Holle, Ponca City, Oklahoma; Hannah Hopkins, Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Esther Kim, with art minor, Torrance, California; Moriah Lamb, North Pole, Alaska; Kali Lowery, Tecumseh, Oklahoma; Garrett Luster, Bethel Acres, Oklahoma; Laura Nettleton, Bartlesville; Anna Oliveira, Shawnee, Oklahoma; Baylee Owen, Moore, Oklahoma; Lauren Preston, McKinney, Texas; Alexa Richards, Durant, Oklahoma; Sarah Robbins, Prague, Oklahoma; Tanner Robertson, Mustang, Oklahoma; Hannah Rodriguez, Mulvane, Kansas; Ashlynn Salyer, Moore; Juliana Sinclair, Hillsboro, Kansas; Macy Tener, Oklahoma City; Bethany VanGoethem, Dallas; Kimberly Walker, Shawnee; Blaine Whitson, Enid, Oklahoma; and Samantha Willoughby, Shawnee.

Jamie Brantley, assistant professor of nursing, delivered the charge to the graduates while Megan Smith, assistant professor of nursing, led the benediction.