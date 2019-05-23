The end of school leaves thousands of Oklahoma children wondering where they will get their meals for the next few months. Through the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Summer Feeding Program, any child 18 and under can receive free, nutritious meals in Pottawatomie County.

"One in four Oklahoma children are food insecure. As schools close for the summer, many children are left without their primary source of healthy food," said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. "No one, especially children, should ever have to worry about where their next meal will come from. Our partner agencies across the state are ready to fill the summer break gap."

Through the program, community-based partner agencies distribute freshly packed meals and snacks prepared by the Regional Food Bank to students. In Pottawatomie County, meals and snacks are offered at the following:

Maud Public Schools

310 W. Young St., Maud

Boys & Girls Club - Salvation Army Shawnee

200 E. Ninth St., Shawnee

Community Market of Pottawatomie County

120 S. Center St., Shawnee

Shawnee YMCA

700 W. Saratoga St., Shawnee

A full list of sites participating in the Summer Feeding Program and when they offer meals and snacks can be found by visiting Meals4KidsOK.org.

Volunteers are needed to help pack fresh meals in the Regional Food Bank's production kitchen, Hope's Kitchen, throughout the summer. Multiple shifts per day are offered Tuesday through Saturday. Volunteer by visiting rfbo.org/volunteer or calling 405-600-3160.

Summer meals are provided through support from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Meals will be provided equally and without charge to all children age 18 and younger, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

To file a complaint of discrimination, call 800-795-3272 or write to:

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Director

Office of Adjudication 1400 Independence Ave.

SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

Help fight hunger this summer by donating to the Regional Food Bank's Food for Kids Programs. A $10 donation can help to provide 40 meals to Oklahoma children living with hunger. Donate by visiting rfbo.org/donate or by calling 405-600-3136.