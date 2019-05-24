The Avedis Foundation's annual Health Week begins today with activities planned throughout next week. Today is season opening day at Shawnee Splash Water Park from noon to 8 p.m. at 100 E. Highland. Splash will give away 10 individual season passes throughout the day.

Several organizations in the community have joined together to promote healthy lifestyles.

Avedis has organized several events designed to promote healthy habits and active lifestyles.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to participate in the family-friendly activities — most of which are free.

“We’re excited to present this city-wide celebration of health and wellness for our community,” Avedis Foundation president and CEO Kathy Laster said.

Avedis Foundation program officer Audrey Seeliger said hundreds of volunteers and community partners have come together to make the entire week a success because they share Avedis Foundation’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of our community.

Health Week highlights include:

• Tuesday is the Senior Stroll, a one-mile walk for participants of all ages, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Registration is at 4:30 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium, 400 N. Bell.

• Wednesday's event is Tai Chi in the Park, a demonstration sponsored by the Shawnee Senior Center, starting at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Woodland Park, 100 E. Highland. This activity is suitable for, but not limited to, seniors 50 and older.

• Also Wednesday — from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. — is the Health Week Keynote Luncheon, featuring FOX Sports 1’s Jenna Wolfe, host of the network’s First Things First, at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, 1700 W. Independence. Wolfe, a longtime broadcast journalist, is the author of Thinner in 30: Small Changes That Add Up to Big Weight Loss in Just 30 Days. Her keynote presentation will address staying motivated to maintain a healthy work-life balance. The RSVP deadline has now passed.

• Thursday marks the return of Krazy Kids Day, a full day healthy activities for kids of all ages. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Boy Scout Park, 1500 E. Main St. Krazy Kids Day is sponsored by Shawnee Youth Coalition and several partners, including Boys Scouts, OG&E, Pottawatomie County 4-H, Community Renewal, Shawnee YMCA, Shawnee Police Department and Shawnee Fire Department.

• On Thursday night, Family Water Safety Night, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., will be hosted by Shawnee Splash to share water safety strategies for parents and caregivers and water safety lessons for children. Following the lessons, participants are invited to stay for a free swim. Family Water Safety Night is made possible through Avedis Foundation, American Red Cross, Colin’s Hope Foundation and the City of Shawnee.

• Friday is the Neon Run, a ½ to 1-mile fun walk/run, slated to take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Firelake Ballfields and Pond, at 18160 Rangeline Road. The family-friendly event sponsored by Citizen Potawatomi Nation includes neon glow stations, black lights and free glow gear, while supplies last. Warm-up begins at 7 p.m. The walk begins at 8:30 p.m.

• Kickball at The Y, sponsored by the Shawnee YMCA, a free community kickball tournament was originally planned for this week, but heavy rains and flooding has forced the event into postponement.

Troy and Dollie Smith Family YMCA President/CEO Brandon Bell said recent rains have made the ball fields too saturated to use.

A new date has been set for 9 a.m. June 15 at the YMCA Lions Club ball fields, next to the YMCA, 700 W. Saratoga. Participants must be at least 16 years old to enter; teams consist of up to 14 players. To register a team, contact the YMCA at sports@shawneeymca.org.

For more information, visit the website at avedisfoundation.org/contact/health-week or search Avedis Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.