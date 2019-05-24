Shawnee Splash Water Park, at 100 E. Highland, along with its sibling at Boy Scout Park, is set to open its swim season at noon today.

Residents of all ages are invited to take part in many activities this summer at the water park.

Shawnee has two outdoor, aquatic facilities that operate seasonally.

According to the website, Splash will be open mid-May through the first part of August. The outdoor complex features a shallow play area, regulation pool area, spray ground area, diving area, climbing wall, slides, restrooms, showers and dressing areas, concession with covered deck, two diving boards, basketball goal, floatables, benches with sunshades and much more.

Daily admission: Seniors - $5; Adults - $6; Ages 3-17 - $5

2 and younger are free.

Briscoe Boy Scout Park Splash Pad, at the corner of Main and Pesotum, has various water features as well.

Hours for the Splash Pad are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday hours are from 11 a.m. to midnight for season pass holders.

The Splash website, at shawneeok.org, has posted events and activities offered over the summer.

Coming up in May

On May 31, at 8 p.m., games and root beer floats will be available during Teen Band Night for ages 13-19. Cost is $5.

Coming up in June

Several June events are scheduled at the water park:

• Sunday, June 2 — Good Grade Entry

• Saturday, June 8 — Footloose movie, 8:45 p.m.; $6

• Wednesday, June 12 — Teacher Appreciation Day

• Friday, June 14 — Adult swim, 8 p.m.; $6

• Sunday, June 16 — Dads Day

• Thursday, June 20 — First Responders Day

• Friday, June 28 — movie, 8:45 p.m.; $6

• Saturday, June 29 — Disney Day

Coming up in July

Several July events are scheduled at the water park:

• Thursday, July 4 — Military Appreciation Day

• Tuesday, Mom's Day

• Thursday, July 11 — Grandparents Day

• Friday, July 12 — Teen Night, 8 p.m.

• Saturday, July 13 — Adult swim, 8 p.m.

• Thursday, July 25 — Christmas in July

• Sunday, July 28 — Bookworm Reader Day

Pickup Basketball is every Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The last day of Splash operation is Aug. 18.

Doggie Dip Day will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Splash also offer swim lessons.

For more information, call (405) 273-0700, visit shawneeok.org, or check out the Facebook page at facebook.com/ShawneeSplash.