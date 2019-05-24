The Seminole State College Trojan Softball Team won their first round of the NJCAA JUCO World Series in St. George, Utah, May 22. The team defeated Shelton State Community College 12-4. The team then defeated Wallace of Alabama Thursday afternoon in the NJCAA Softball JUCO World Series in St. George, Utah. The Trojans now have a 48-game winning streak and a season record of 53 wins and 2 losses.

They will advance in the winners bracket of the national tournament to face Angelina College of Lufkin, Texas Friday at noon (1 p.m.Oklahoma time) and will face Wallace College of Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on May 23.