The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) has released preliminary state test results for individual students in grades 3-8 through its online Student/Family Portal. For the first time, scores for the Oklahoma School Testing Program (OSTP) are available before the end of May, giving families access to their children’s test scores before summer break begins in many districts.

“State tests are an important snapshot of learning and student progress toward college and career readiness. These results give families tailored and actionable information at their fingertips to sustain and target summer learning opportunities that meet their children’s needs,”said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

Individual OSTP scores are posted on the Student/Family Portal linked on the new online interactive Oklahoma School Report Card dashboard at oklaschools.com. While on the portal, families can also compare their child’s test results from previous years. To access the portal, click on the “Your Student” tab.

To log in, families must have their student’s unique 10-digit State Testing Number, or STN, which is available through their local school or on previous OSTP paper parent reports. Families are limited to one account but can share a password once that account has been activated. The portal is accessible in English or Spanish.

In conjunction with the test results, OSDE has published new downloadable Oklahoma Family Guides for Pre-K through sixth grade, which include learning objectives from the Oklahoma Academic Standards and tips for how to work on grade-level and subject-specific skills at home. They also provide age-appropriate activities families can use to add value to classroom instruction. The guides are available for each grade level in four core subjects: English language arts (ELA), math, science and social studies. To download or view the family guides, visit https://sde.ok.gov/oklahoma-family-guides.