Recently, REACT EMS honored a Shawnee police for his lifesaving efforts on an emergency call.

On Feb. 17, Officer Joshua Pankowsky responded to a residence on East 9th Street in reference to a medical emergency cardiac arrest. Upon his arrival, he went inside to find a male in the bedroom floor unconscious with no signs of life. The patient was unresponsive and did not have a pulse. Officer Pankowsky immediately moved the victim from the bedroom to the living room and began CPR. Officer Pankowsky continued chest compressions until the fire department arrived on scene. Once the medics arrived, they took over CPR efforts and the victim regained a pulse and started breathing again. The ambulance transported the victim to the hospital, where he recovered from his cardiac arrest. Officer Pankowsky’s quick actions to start CPR on an unresponsive victim helped save the man's life.