Graveside services for Roger Leith Gillen, 75, of Ardmore, are set for 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville with the Rev. Larry Kremling officiating. A visitation will be held at the Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. In honor of Roger, casual dress is requested.

Roger was born on March 13, 1944 in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada to Leith Roger Gillen and Annie (Laker) Gillen. He passed away on May 20, 2019 in Gainesville.

Roger is survived by his wife of 25 years, Shelley Wood of Ardmore; daughter Sarah Burdick and her husband Steven of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughter Kelly Wood and her husband Preston McCauley of Dallas; son Aaron Wood and his wife Beth of Guam; grandchildren Carolyne Burdick, Abigail Burdick, Kyla Wood, Anna Wood, Leia Wood, and Eleanor McCauley. He is also survived by his brother Brian Gillen of Greely, Ontario, Canada.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org

