According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, here are the latest highway closures across the state because of flooding. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the following are closed:
ALFALFA CO.
SH-8 is closed between US-64 and SH-58 near Burlington.
BECKHAM CO.
The I-40 southern service road (old Route 66) is closed at MM19 near Sayre for extended repairs due to road damage.
CANADIAN CO.
US-81 between SH-66 and I-40 and the I-40 off-ramps to US-81 (mm 125) in El Reno are OPEN; however, drivers are asked to avoid this area as tornado debris clean-up efforts continue.
CHEROKEE CO.
SH-80 is closed four miles west of Hulbert near Fort Gibson Lake.
SH-80 is closed near the Canyon Rd. access area just north of Fort Gibson.
COTTON CO.
SH-5B is closed 1.5 miles north of US-70.
DELAWARE CO.
SH-127 is closed just west of US-59 near Jay due to a damaged drainage structure.
GRANT CO.
US-81 is closed between Pond Creek and Medford.
JOHNSTON CO.
SH-48A is closed to through traffic between the SH-48 junction in Coleman and SH-7 in Milburn due to a damaged construction detour.
KAY CO.
The I-35 on and off-ramps at Braman Rd. (mm 230) near Braman are closed. The I-35 lanes are open.
US-177 is closed just north of SH-11 in Blackwell.
US-77 is closed between SH-156 and southern Tonkawa.
SH-156 is closed between Marland and US-60/US-177.
KIOWA CO.
SH-19 is closed between Roosevelt and Warren.
LEFLORE CO.
SH-9A is closed northeast of Spiro, west of Fort Smith, Ark.
LOGAN CO.
US-77 is closed at the Cimarron River three miles north of Guthrie
US-77 is closed eight miles south of SH-51 near Mulhall.
SH-74F is closed between Cashion and SH-33 due to pavement damage.
LOVE CO.
SH-77 Scenic is closed at Lake Murray Spillway.
MUSKOGEE CO.
SH-10 is closed at Big Greenleaf Creek 3.5 miles south of Braggs.
SH-10 is closed two miles east of the US-62 junction near Fort Gibson.
US-62 is closed between SH-80 near Fort Gibson and SH-165 in Muskogee.
SH-104 is closed at Coal Creek just east of Haskell.
Southbound SH-165 is closed at US-62 in Muskogee. Drivers are detoured west on US-62. Northbound SH-165 is narrowed to one lane at US-62.
NOBLE CO.
SH-15 is OPEN west of Red Rock.
NOWATA CO.
SH-10 is closed east of US-169 near Lenapah due to damage to a drain.
SH-28 is closed between US-60 and US-169 near Nowata.
OSAGE CO.
SH-20 is narrowed to one lane 12.5 miles east of SH-99 at Hominy Creek. Both directions of traffic are open, however drivers are encouraged to avoid this area or expect delays.
OTTAWA CO.
SH-125 is closed one mile south of SH-10 in Miami.
US-59/SH-10 is closed one mile west of US-69 near Miami.
US-69 is closed between SH-125 and US-59/SH-10 near Miami.
PAYNE CO.
SH-18 is closed about five miles north of SH-33 near Cushing.
ROGERS CO.
US-169 is closed eight miles north of SH-88 near Talala.
SH-88 is closed seven miles east of US-169 near Oologah.
SEQUOYAH CO.
US-64 is closed between Roland, Okla. and Fort Smith, Ark. All traffic is detoured to I-40.
SH-64D is closed from I-40 east of Roland to US-64 west of Fort Smith, Ark.
US-64/SH-100 is closed from the US-64/SH-100 junction near Webbers Falls to east of the Ray Fine bridge near Gore.
TULSA CO.
SH-51 is closed between 145 W. Ave. and Avery Dr. near SH-97 in Sand Springs. S 113 W. Ave. will remain open.
WAGONER CO.
Southbound US-69 is closed north of Muskogee at the Arkansas River. Drivers should use SH-51 or locate an alternate route such as SH-351/Muskogee Turnpike, which has eliminated tolls between US-69 and SH-165.
SH-16 is closed near the Muskogee Turnpike just north of Muskogee.
SH-16 is closed northwest of Okay.
SH-72 is closed from East 201st South to just north of the Arkansas River bridge near Coweta
WASHINGTON CO.
SH-123 is closed between Bartlesville and Dewey.
WOODS CO.
US-64 is closed between SH-14, west of Alva, and SH-50 near Freedom due to a damaged construction detour.