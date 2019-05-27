More rain expected throughout the week.

Amanda McClinton stood on the front porch of her home Monday morning looking out as floodwaters from the Caney River creep ever closer.

"I just don't know if we should leave or not," McClinton said.

Her home, located near the intersection of Lupa Street and Theodore Avenue in Bartlesville is within the floodplain of the overflowing Caney River. McClinton and her family — a husband a four young children — have lived there for two years.

Last week, the McClinton family decided to evacuate when the Caney River flooded Monday into Tuesday.

"We just went ahead and left because of the kids, but now we are still thinking whether we should or not," McClinton said. "It didn't get into our house last week, so now we are wondering do we stay or do we go."

Monday morning, the Caney River was four feet above flood stage in Bartlesville. It is expected to increase to at least five feet above flood stage by Tuesday night. Last week, the Caney crested at 18.21 feet, 5.21 feet above flood stage.

"This past week, the water didn't get into our house," McClinton said. "I've been watching the news out of Tulsa, but they haven't really said anything about the water levels down here. No one really comes down here, so they don't know."

Theodore Avenue is completely submerged in water north of Cudahy Street. The same situation facing the McClinton family is being repeated across low areas near the Caney River in Bartlesville and the northern parts of Washington County.

State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey is closed once again. Multiple county roads are also covered in floodwater.

Monday morning, crews from the city of Bartlesville were closing more streets because of the high water.

At the last update, the following streets, highways and parks were closed:

— Shawnee Avenue from 16th Street south to Hillcrest

— Hillcrest from 20th Street to Skyline

— Virginia Avenue between Herrick and the Oak Park housing addition

— Lupa between Theodore to north Johnstone Avenue (includes Park Street and north Jennings)

— Tuxedo Boulevard between Wyandotte and Quapaw

— 200 block of north Theodore

— Will Rogers Road (near the Bartlesville Municipal Airport)

— Johnstone Park

— Most portions of Pathfinder Parkway

— All athletic fields

Officials with the city of Bartlesville said areas prone to flooding and likely to flood during this event include the following:

— State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey

— North of Cudahy and east of Woodrow and between Park and Johnstone about a block south of Cudahy

— North of Lupa between Cass and Santa Fe

— Between Choctaw and the Caney River south of Eighth Street

— North of Hensley/Tuxedo from Wyandotte to Comanche

— Herrick from Virginia to West Cheyenne

— Polaris west of Silver Lake Road

— Circle Mountain from Johnstone Avenue

Elsewhere, the water levels on the Caney River and tributaries are being closely monitored. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is slowly releasing water from the swollen Hulah and Copan lakes, which both empty into the Caney River.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Copan Lake was at the top of the flood pool. All four gates at Copan Dam were open 1.25 feet, releasing 7,300 cubic feet of water per second into the Little Caney River.

Likewise, at 11 a.m. Monday, Hulah Lake was at the top of the flood pool and all 10 gates at Hulah Dam were open one foot wide. That is releasing 8,120 cubic feet of water per second into the Caney River.

And the troubles may not be over. The National Weather Service in Tulsa is forecasting strong to severe thunderstorms in the area Tuesday and Tuesday night.

"A strong upper level storm system will move across the central Plains Tuesday and Wednesday," the bulletin from the weather service said. "Organized thunderstorm activity with this system will bring the potential for a significant severe weather and flooding threat both Tuesday and Wednesday with all modes of severe weather possible. Thunderstorm potential will increase again next weekend as another system approaches, with a risk for severe weather and flooding once again."

Sunday evening, Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said residents in Washington County should prepare for a long-term flooding event.

"We are definitely going to see more street flooding, flash flooding when these heavy rains come through Tuesday night," he said. "If they do in fact occur, we are going to see that street and roadway flooding. That has been a huge problem for us."

Cox said the majority of the rescues have been from people driving into high water.

"If you see water on the roadway, turn around and take another route. Do not drive into high water," he said.