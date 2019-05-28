Are you ready for some free fun? It’s Sunfest weekend, and that means music, food, Youthfest, more than 100 vendors and a community water fight. Sunfest runs from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s all at Sooner Park, said Stephanie Lief, chairman, gives the scoop on what crowds can expect.

For more information, check out the Bartlesville Sunfest page on Facebook or go to http://www.bartlesvillesunfest.org/

1. What’s new with Sunfest this year?

We are pretty excited for this year! This year we have a new event we are introducing aimed at middle school to early high school teens on Saturday evening called our Sunfest Glow Rave! We will have fun UV paint drumming, live DJ, and other glow in the dark fun! It’s a trial run for this year, but may become another favorite special event!

2. What will be some of the old favorites coming back?

We will have all the favorites in food vendor returning including gyros, old fashioned root beer and sodas, fair food favorites, and roasted corn! We also have some fantastic returning arts and crafts vendors who have new projects as well as some great non-profit booths. Some returning favorite special events include the Outdoor Movie Under the Stars (on Friday, the Sunfest Summer Soak Water Fight on Saturday, free pony rides all weekend sponsored by DSR, and the return of the Sunfest Summer Shine Car Show on Saturday.

3. Describe some of the entertainment lined up.

We have a very wide range of music lined up including and encore performance from Weston Horn and the Hush, Usual Suspects, Terry Melton Let It Ride, New Kings, Jesse Joice, Steve Sutherland Band, Scott Taylor, and Signal 29. We also have some new performers to the Sunfest stage including Tulsa band Travis Boyd and the Rebel Souls, Nashville artist Liz Morinado, and Tulsa act Hi-Fi Hillbillies. We have a number of demonstrations on our bandshell as well all weekend and some Saturday evening Christian music. There is literally something for everyone this year.

4. How long has Sunfest been happening?

We are rocking into our 37th year of bringing northern Oklahoma together! We try every year to keep events fresh and with the continuing sponsorship of our corporate partners, personal donors, in kind donations, and support of the community, we hope for 37 more.

5. Why should people attend this year’s festival?

Because it’s a tradition and it kicks off summer in the ‘VIlle! Most importantly, there is a lot of volunteer hours that go into planning this. The entire board is 100 percent volunteer and works to bring this event to the area, because we love Bartlesville. We get inspired and motivated by seeing the public out having fun.

— Emily Droege