The 54th edition of the Faith 7 Basketball Bowl will be played on Saturday, June 8th in the Noble Complex on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University. Last year’s 2nd girls game was a thriller with Texas edging Oklahoma 96 -94! In the boy’s game, Oklahoma bested Texas 117 -110. Each year, ten of the best girls and boys basketball players that are 2019 high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas face off against each other. The 54th Faith 7 Bowl will honor these basketball players, many of whom are signing with Division I schools.

The inaugural girls game resulted in an Oklahoma overtime win and last year’s game did not disappoint the crowd as Texas won by two points. Bobby Canty, director of the Faith 7 Bowl, expressed his excitement over the hotly contested first two girls’ games. “There are so many talented female athletes in Oklahoma and Texas, and we are very excited to honor these players. If the first two games are any indication of what this rivalry will be like, I am looking forward to this yearly series,” said Canty. The rosters include players who will play their collegiate ball at the University of Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene, the Air Force Academy, Rice University, University of California – Berkeley, the University of Alabama, Southern Nazarene University, and the University of Central Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma boys lead the series 37 – 21. The teams include signings bound for Oklahoma State University, the Air Force Academy, New Mexico State University, Rice University, Oklahoma Baptist University, the University of Central Oklahoma, and Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

The girls’ game will tip-off at 1:30 pm and the boys’ game tips off at 3:30 pm. A 3-point shooting contest will be held during the halftime of the girl’s game and a slam dunk contest will be held during the boy’s halftime. The MVPs from each state will be honored directly after their respective games. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students, which includes both games.

Oklahoma girls roster: Kamri Heath (Edmond North), Mekayla Furman (PC West), Jacie Evans (Norman North), Lauren Fields (Shawnee), Jaci Littell (Stillwater), Paige Pendley (Elgin), Katelyn Crosthwait (Washington), Keira Neil (Edmond Santa Fe), Gabby Gregory (Tulsa Holland Hall), and Alayzha (Tulsa Union).

Girls’ Coaches: Head Coach, Scott Winfield (Adair) and Asst. Coach, Jeff Zinn (Anadarko).

Oklahoma boys roster: Kalib Boone (Tulsa Memorial), Keylan Boone (Tulsa Memorial), Jacob Germany (Kingston), Kellen Hines (Fort Cobb), Seth Hurd (Tulsa Booker T Washington), Dyson Plumley (El Reno), JD Ray (Midwest City). Shemar Smith (Norman North), Julian Smith (Sapulpa), and Micah Thomas (PC North).

Boys’ Coaches: Head Coach, Jared Reese (Kingfisher) and Asst. Coach, Jeff Tompkins, (Hobart)