Yet again, rain is forecasted to sweep through Shawnee Wednesday. As a result, one of the Avedis Foundation's Health Week activities, Tai Chi in the Park, is being moved into the Municipal Auditorium, 401 N. Bell.

Yet again, rain is forecasted to sweep through Shawnee Wednesday. As a result, one of the Avedis Foundation's Health Week activities, Tai Chi in the Park, is being moved into the Municipal Auditorium, 401 N. Bell.

Everything planned for the event remains the same other than the location.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with a start time of 9 a.m.

All ages may participate; seniors should not shy away from the class, as it is especially beneficial for them, Avedis reports.

Comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and tennis shoes are encouraged.

The exercise, reported to tone and firm muscles, strengthening the core for increased balance and coordination, will be led by Sharon Autrey and Darletta Hinds, certified Tai Chi: Working for Better Balance instructors from Shawnee Senior Center.