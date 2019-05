A Sparks Volunteer Firefighter, Nick Brown, was on his way to work Monday night when an accident happened around Interstate 35 and S.E. 29th Street in Oklahoma City and he stopped to help.

While helping, Brown was hit by a car, resulting in injuries that included a crushed hip and pelvis.

Nick's wife, Tracy, is also a Sparks firefighter and they have three children. A GoFundMe page to assist them has been set up at:

https://www.gofundme.com/help-nick-amp-tracy-brown