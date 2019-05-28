A driver was injured in a crash after flipping his vehicle Friday night in Chandler.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jerry M. Rich, 59, was eastbound on East 8th Street approaching Industrial in Chandler when he drove off the road at approximately 8:42 p.m. His 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo rolled one and a half times before landing on its top.

Rich was admitted at OU Medical in fair condition with external arm injuries, after being transported to Oklahoma County by Chandler EMS. A nurse supervisor reported Rich was listed in serious condition Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers reported cause of the accident was unsafe speed and his condition was listed by OHP as drinking/ability impaired.

The OHP reported seat belts were in use.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Porter of the Lincoln/Pottawatomie County Detachment of Troop A. The trooper was assisted by Chandler Fire, EMS and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.