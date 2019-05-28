Thomas Eugene Herron I, 67-year-old lifelong Earlsboro resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Thomas Eugene Herron I, 67-year-old lifelong Earlsboro resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 24, 1951, in Prague to Pearl Irene (Parker) Herron and Willie Walter Herron.

Thomas grew up in Earlsboro and graduated from Earlsboro High School in 1969.

Thomas was very involved in his community, where he was currently serving on the Earlsboro Board of Trustees. He was also a lifelong member of the Johnson Church of God in Shawnee, where he served the Lord. He formerly taught Sunday school and had also served on the finance committee.

On Oct. 2, 1970, Thomas married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart, Georgia Evelyn Lee, in Shawnee.

Thomas retired from the Eaton Corporation in Shawnee in 2012 where he had worked as a machinist.

Thomas loved hunting, fishing and gardening. His true love was being with his family. His grandchildren were the center of his universe.

Thomas leaves to cherish his memory his wife of almost 50 years, Georgia Herron of the home; one son Thomas Herron II and his wife Janet of Earlsboro; by one niece, Angela Dixon of McLoud; one brother, Billy Dean Herron and his wife Barbara of Earlsboro; by four grandchildren, Robin Kurtz, Ethan Bateman, Trey Herron and Elijah Maher; by one great-grandchild, Raven Kurtz; and a host of other family and friends including his church family.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Pearl and Willie Herron, by one brother William Douglas Herron, by one sister Linda Coley and by his mother and father-in-law, Monroe and Donna Lee.

The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, at Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, May 30, at the Johnson Church of God, located at 46209 Garrett's Lake Rd, Shawnee, with Pastor Charles Green officiating the service. Interment will follow at Johnson Church Cemetery.

Casket bearers will be Anthony Webb, Tracy Climer, Troy Lee, John Herron, Clinton Herron and Ethan Bateman.

Public visitation will begin on Tuesday, May 28.

Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.

Messages of condolences may be sent to the family online at www.swearingenfuneral.com.