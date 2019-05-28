Find fun in the Oklahoma Wild West

The Shawnee Public Library is taking travelers on a virtual trip through Oklahoma in its program “Write New Stories in the Oklahoma Wild West,” taking place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the library.

This will be a look at a variety of things to do and places to see in the western half of Oklahoma as a family-friendly summer travel option.

The program is for ages 18 and up. No advance registration is required to attend.

For more information, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.

Take an “Extreme” trip with animal group

Take an “out of this world” adventure with a look at many types of creatures and critters with the group Extreme Animals in its visit to the Tecumseh Public Library at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6. The touring program also will visit the Shawnee Public Library later in the month, at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28.

The activity is for ages 11 and under and their caregivers and is part of the library’s Summer Learning Program. It will feature visits from several exotic and domestic animals and a chance to learn a little more about the animals and how they live.

Extreme Animals is an Oklahoma City-based organization that works both in animal rescue and in exhibiting and exotic animals for educational and entertainment purposes. The group has performed throughout the region including in past Summer Reading Program activities.

Registration is not required to attend.

The theme for this year’s Summer Learning Program in PLS libraries is “A Universe of Stories,” with programs taking on space themes, science and technology focuses and more.

Find out more about any of the library’s services by going online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org or through the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for iPhone and Apple users at the App Store or for Android users via Google Play.

Blast into summer with Mad Science

The Shawnee Public Library is blasting off in its Summer Learning Program with a high-energy presentation of “Mad Science” in a program taking place at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7.

The experts from Mad Science of Central Oklahoma will present a hands-on, interactive program geared to children ages 4 to 12. It will focus on the exploration of space vacuums, principles of flight and astronaut training.

Mad Science has visited the library in multiple past years to provide educational-based activities based on different aspects of science.

Registration in advance for the program is not required.

Science Museum brings “A Universe of Stories” for summer activities

With the Tecumseh Public Library spending the summer focusing on space and science, it means one thing for sure. The experts from Science Museum Oklahoma will be bringing their talents to the library for a variety of program options.

The theme for this year’s Summer Learning Program in PLS libraries is “A Universe of Stories,” with programs taking on space themes, science and technology focuses and more.

Age-appropriate activities led by SMO are planned throughout June and July. The schedule this summer at the library includes:

Science Fiction Bonanza, 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 – Ages 18 and up will explore the actual science and technology used by popular and classic science-fiction films and how it relates to the real world;

Important Moments in Astronomy, 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 – Teens will follow in the footsteps of famous astronomers in a hands-on exploration of key moments in the history of astronomy;

The Great Space Adventure, 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27 – Geared to children ages 3 to 12, it’s a presentation of hands-on engineering challenges and a look at how the universe works.

Registration is required separately for each program.

