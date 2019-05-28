Sue Thompson, 77, of Dale, passed away in her home on May 26, 2019, after a long illness.

Sue was born in Clifty, Arkansas. Her family moved to Oklahoma, and she attended school at Dale and Bethel Acres. She graduated at Bethel in 1959.

She married Johnnie P Thompson on July 9, 1960, in Dennison, Texas, and was married until his death in 1995.

Sue was a very talented seamstress and operated her own dressmaking business for a time. She did not know how to cook when she married, but spent most of her adult life working as a cook in various locations. She worked at Humpty Dumpty, Mission Hill Hospital cafeteria (as supervisor), Dale Schools cafeteria, St Gregory’s cafeteria, and her last job was at the snack bar at the Grand travel stop.

She loved being around and talking to people. She enjoyed travel by train to visit her kids.

Except for one year in Shawnee, Sue lived her entire adult life in her home on the Thompson farm.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Linda Thompson-Alonzo (Tim Alonzo), Johnny Thompson (Pat Thompson), and Nancy Battershell (David Battershell); her grandchildren: Adam, Cara, Mark, John, Lucas, Molly, Sam, and Emily; and one great-grandchild: Elizabeth. She is also survived by her cat, Chip. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and brother and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie, her parents, her siblings and many other relatives.

There will be a private graveside service at the Dale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Habitat for Humanity or any animal rescue organization.