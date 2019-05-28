(TNS) — Wind, hail, flooding rains and tornadoes continue to be the primary public safety concern across Oklahoma the final week of May.

But that extreme weather also is wreaking havoc on the state’s agricultural producers, who were within weeks of beginning to harvest their canola and wheat crops.

Through Monday, the Oklahoma Mesonet shows 30-day rainfall totals ranged from about 2 inches to nearly 8 inches in the Panhandle, and from about 7 inches in extreme southwest Oklahoma to more than 23 inches in the northeast corner of the state.

Blayne Arthur, Oklahoma’s agriculture secretary, Josh Lofton, an Oklahoma State University assistant professor who is a cropping systems specialist with the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service, and Mike Schulte, executive director of the Oklahoma Wheat Commission, all agree farmers’ crops are taking hits from the weather.

However, it probably will take about another week for growers to truly evaluate the damage, they said.

Lofton said wheat and canola growers are dealing with two distinct hazards. First, plants and soil organisms, he observed, need oxygen to survive.

“When they go underwater for long periods of time, that’s not good for them,” he said.

“A difference between 12 and 48 hours can have exponential impacts,” Lofton said, adding that flooding also could affect farmers who recently planted summer crops of sorghum and soybeans.

For more mature wheat plants, those conditions might reduce a plant’s yield. But younger, still flowering plants could suffer worse damage, he and Schulte noted.

The other risk, he said, is from the hail storms and high winds that have traversed fields across much of southwest and north-central Oklahoma.

Canola, which produces seed pods that are harvested and crushed for oil, also are particularly susceptible to wind and hail now because the pods, if dried out, are fragile and could be shattered.

In early May, extension service specialists, crop consultants and area agronomists predicted nearly 3.2 million acres of wheat would be harvested in Oklahoma this year, with farmers averaging 37 bushels per acre and a total harvest of 119 million bushels.

Schulte, based on conversations he was having with growers and grain elevator managers, said Friday the amounts of harvested bushels could be reduced by about 15 percent or more.

But both Schulte and Lofton said they would be more confident about crop estimates later this week. Lofton said farmers will need to recheck their fields a week after flooding recedes to determine whether their plants survived, for example.

“That seven-day mark is typically when you learn the whole story.”

Plus, fields must be dry enough to support the combines and trucks needed to get the crop harvested and into storage.

Both Lofton and Schulte said this year’s growing conditions have pushed back maturity dates for both canola and wheat, meaning harvests won’t begin for another week or so.

“We have got a lot of challenges ahead of us, weather wise, before we can get this crop out,” Schulte said.

Secretary Arthur also indicated last week that she expected that growers will be hit hard by the state’s weather this month, noting early May estimates had rated 88% of the state’s wheat crop in good to excellent condition.

“Storms are always very concerning for those of us in agriculture,” Arthur said. “It was very unfortunate, especially for our wheat producers here in Oklahoma, to have this much rain this close to harvest.”

State agriculture officials also noted Oklahoma’s hay inventory already was at its lowest point since the 2012-2013 drought, adding they expected the weather to impact that crop, too.

Assistance offered

Officials said farmers impacted by this month’s storms may be eligible for aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency.

Emergency programs provide help related to losses involving livestock, honeybees and farm-raised fish, while other programs can help producers address issues with erosion and other flooding-related problems.

Scott Biggs, the FSA’s executive director in Oklahoma, said producers should reach out to their local FSA offices as soon as they have tallied their losses to see what kind of aid they can tap.

“FSA has a variety of disaster assistance programs to support farmers and ranchers through times of adversity,” Biggs stated in a news release.