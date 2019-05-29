Infant Crisis Services' June BabyMobile will be in Pottawatomie County June 7, 21 and 24.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, the resource on wheels will be at Community Market, 120 S. Center in Shawnee.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, the baby mobile will be at CPN WIC, 1601 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. in Shawnee.

The Infant Crisis Services' babyMobile provides diapers, formula and food for babies and toddlers under four. First come, first served.

For more information, call (405) 528-3663.