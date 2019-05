Offering a child passenger safety class, Central Oklahoma Healthy Start Initiative will be at the Krazy Kids event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Boy Scout Park, 101 N. Pesotum St. in Shawnee. Free booster seats will be given out to those who attend the educational presentation. The car seat must be installed in the vehicle, at the end of class, with the child present. Classes are at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and at noon.