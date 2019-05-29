By Gary Klein

Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES (TNS) —During a trip to Hawaii this month to conduct a free youth football camp, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters made a guest appearance as a weatherman for a local television newscast.

“We got big waves over here, little waves over here … little tiny sharks down here,” Peters said as he pointed to various points on a screen behind him. “It’s all good.”

Gauging the temperature of Peters’ future with the Rams is not as clear.

The No. 18 pick in the 2015 NFL draft is entering the final season of the rookie contract he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams, who traded for Peters before the 2018 season, exercised a fifth-year option and will pay him slightly more than $9 million in 2019.

Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have indicated that they would like Peters to be part of the Rams’ future.

But with the team set to open training camp in late July, a formal extension offer has not been proffered, a situation that is not expected to change — at the earliest — until after the Rams complete their offseason program in mid-June.

Asked about his contract situation Tuesday, Peters displayed a sunny disposition.

“I’m trying to win,” Peters said after an organized team activity workout at the Rams’ facility in Thousand Oaks. “The rest will take care of itself.”

Peters, 26, joined the Rams after intercepting 19 passes in three seasons with the Chiefs.

He returned an interception for a touchdown in the Rams’ season-opening victory over the Oakland Raiders but then played through a calf injury and, for much of the season, struggled to regain his previous form. He was burned for multiple plays in a Nov.4 loss against the New Orleans Saints before rebounding with better performances in the latter part of the season and the playoffs, including the Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

Peters finished with three interceptions.

In March, at the NFL owners meetings, McVay said he would “absolutely” like to have Peters around for years to come.

“I told his agent … ‘If he keeps playing this way, I think hopefully we’ll get a chance to work together for a long time,’” McVay said.

On Tuesday, Peters said “it feels good to hear” about McVay’s comments, “but other than that, when it takes care of itself, it will take care of itself. I’m not really too much worried about it.”

What does Peters need to show on the field to prove to the Rams that he is worth another contract?

“Pick up where he left off,” McVay said Tuesday.

This month, the Miami Dolphins signed cornerback Xavien Howard to an extension that reportedly could be worth more than $75 million, including $46 million in guarantees.

Asked whether he wanted to break that threshold, Peters said, “I want to get to the Super Bowl and win it this time — that’s all I want to break, really.”

Low profile

Star running back Todd Gurley has worked out regularly at the Rams’ facility, but he is not participating on the field with the full squad during OTAs.

“That was what we felt like was best for Todd,” McVay said.

Before last season, Gurley signed an extension that included $45 million in guarantees. He sustained a left knee injury in a late-season loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, sat out the final two regular-season games and struggled in the NFC championship game and Super Bowl.

At the start of offseason workouts in April, Gurley said he was “feeling good.” He acknowledged that questions about a knee that was surgically repaired in 2014 would continue throughout the upcoming season.

“All I can worry about is how I’m feeling right now,” he said. “I don’t know how I’m going to be feeling six months from now. … Just trying to make sure I feel the best when the season comes.”

Etc.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and linebacker Dante Fowler were absent from team drills. McVay said Fowler communicated that he had missed a flight and that he would arrive late Tuesday. … A trial for Ted Rath, the Rams’ director of strength training and performance who has pleaded not guilty to three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, will not begin Friday because of a scheduling conflict and probably will be extended until mid-June or later, a Ventura County district attorney’s office official said. Rath’s original May 31 trial date included a 10-day time waiver tied to the court calendar. Erik Nasarenko, senior deputy district attorney for Ventura County, said that in consultation with Rath’s attorney, another start date would be selected Friday.