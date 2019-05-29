FOX — The Family of Mrs. Ollie Marie (Doughty) Edwards, age 62, of Fox would like to celebrate by letting you know of Ollie’s life’s work here on earth is done. She went to heaven peacefully on May 27, 2019. Services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Milo Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Johnston and Pastor Jamie Griffin (brother in law) officiating. Interment will follow in the Milo Cemetery. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Mrs. Edwards was born May 3, 1957 in Pauls Valley to the late Mr. Raymond Luther Doughty and Ms. Nonie Fay Jones Doughty.

Ollie grew up in Southern Oklahoma and graduated from Fox High School with the Class of 1975. She and Kevin Michael (Mike) Edwards were married shortly afterwards on Sept. 10, 1976. Together they made their home near Fox and raised their only daughter Misty Edwards. Ollie Edwards was a licensed cosmetologist. She owned and operated Ollie’s Beauty Shop in Ratliff City for many years and she then became CFO of Edwards Oil Production before retirement. Ollie was of the Southern Baptist belief and was baptized at the Ratliff City Baptist Church on Dec. 27, 1981 by Bro. Bill Florez and later she transferred her membership to Graham Baptist Church. Ollie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was especially proud of her grandson Creed Nelson. Ollie devoted her life and all of her extra time to her family.

Ollie was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Luther Doughty; a brother, Weldon Doughty, a niece, Kyla Kelley Jones and a grandson Cameron Nelson.

Survivors include her loving husband of almost 43 years, Kevin (Mike) Edwards of the home; daughter, Misty Edwards Nelson of Healdton; grandson, Creed Nelson of Healdton; mother, Nonie Fay (Doughty) Nipper of Fox; brother, Raymond Doughty and wife Sandy of Fox; sister, Reona (Doughty) Griffin and husband Jamie of Fox; and numerous other family and friends.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Creed Nelson, Aaron Butaud, Matthew Doughty, Matt Dickinson, Jon Jones and Tommy D. Edwards.

Honorary Pallbearer will be Teddy Warren.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

