Delaware County Deputy Treasurer Receives

Advanced II Certification

Lesley Simpson, Delaware County Deputy Treasurer, recently achieved Advanced II Certification for County Treasurers through the County Training Program (CTP).

The CTP is part of the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service at Oklahoma State University (OSU) and is mandated by state statute and authorized under the Commission on County Government Personnel and Training.

Having previously completed a total of 66 hours of instruction for Basic Certification and an additional 69 hours of coursework for the Advanced I level, Simpson achieved the Advanced II level by completing another 61 hours for a total of 196 hours.

She also completed an exercise after each course and earned a score of at least 80%.

Simpson was honored at the County Treasurer’s Association of Oklahoma’s Annual School held recently in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The County Treasurers Association of Oklahoma instituted a voluntary certification program in 1992, with an initial basic level.

The association adopted an advanced level of educational certification in 1999 and in 2003 added an advanced II level.

Each successive level has classes that are required plus additional courses taken at the discretion of the participant to meet the number of hours required.

Since the program’s inception, more than 475 treasurers and deputies have successfully attained one or more levels of certification.

Course work for treasurers and their deputies encompasses subjects such as basic accounting, investments and collateral, tax sales, budgeting, purchasing and bidding procedures, basic mapping, tax roll corrections, land records.

It also includes a forms class that covers forms used for reporting purposes required by the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office.

The program also contains courses on the legislative process; the Oklahoma Statutes; office administration; the Open Meetings and Open Records Acts; a variety of courses on supervisory skills and other issues.

Instructors from OSU teach these classes at various locations throughout the state, including on the university’s campuses in Stillwater and Oklahoma City.

In addition to County Treasurers, the OSU staff also conducts dozens of classes each year for other county officer certification programs.

Many of the courses, which are usually taught in a classroom setting for 25-40 people, are attended by representatives from each of the elective and appointive agencies in county government.