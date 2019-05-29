The Board of Education of the Tecumseh School District approved a supplemental appropriations request and personnel changes in a special meeting May 28.

According to superintendent Tom Wilsie, the appropriations request allows the school system to collect money from a reimbursement fund. Because the budget fluctuates from year to year, it is necessary for the school to front some money and be reimbursed at the end of the fiscal year through the fund.

The board normally calls a special meeting in May to make sure the school system is reimbursed before the end of the fiscal year on June 30, Wilsie said.

The board also accepted the resignation of Ryan Smith, a social studies and assistant football and basketball coach and approved the hiring of teachers to fill middle and high school positions.

Board members were given the option to convene in an executive session to discuss personnel matters, but chose not to.