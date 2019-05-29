Colcord Public Schools Staff Awards:
2018-19 Teachers of the Year:
LeAnn Rogers- 2nd Grade Teacher
Pam Swank- 6th Grade Teacher
John Gemmill- Kindergarten Teacher
2018-19 Support Staff of the Year:
Bambi Potter- Special Education Para
Melissa Earp- Elementary Secretary
Gina Turner- Elementary Custodian
2018-19 Administrator/Director of the Year:
Misty Winfield- Elementary Principal
Remington Rogers- Virtual Admin / Federal Programs Director
2018-19 Colcord District Employee of the Year:
Julie Williams- Middle School Math Teacher / Drama / Choir