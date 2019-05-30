Fox Sports (FS1) First Things First host and former Weekend Today show anchor Jenna Wolfe got a taste of Oklahoma's rainy season as Shawnee residents got to hear her story Wednesday at the Avedis Foundation's Speaker Series luncheon. Wolfe shared her personal journey through life and lessons she's learned along the way — often through the many transitions she's made.

Though hard work and effort are key, big change isn't as impossible as it may seem from the outside; she has found that slow and steady, does indeed,win the race.

While the big picture is certainly important, she said giving 100 percent to the one thing in front of her is how she stays on task. Just like putting one foot in front of the other, Wolfe resists the temptation to get overwhelmed and stays motivated by ticking off her to-do list one small item at a time.

Also a fitness expert and personal trainer, she said she's heard all the excuses.

Most like to take the easy way, Wolfe said, and things like fear, fatigue and weakness can leave a person overwhelmed and defeated from the start.

“We often think it has to be all-or-nothing,” she said.

There's no immediate fix for achieving any goal; it's a process.

“Just keep doing what's next on the list,” she said.

Those baby steps are what ultimately will exact change, she said.

It's about the journey in between, she said.

“I'm not always motivated,” she said. “I force myself.”

Wolfe said by forcing the first step oftentimes her will takes her the rest of the way.

Some self-reflection is in order for those hoping to shift their stars. She said everyone has two lists: the I-must-do list and the I-should-do list.

“We all know what we should do,” she said. “Yet we find reasons not to do them.”

There are lots of things people must do, she said, and they make them happen. Unfortunately, she said the should-do list is easier to ignore or kick down the road like a beat-up can.

Wolfe said routinely promoting some of those should-dos to the must-do list can make all the difference.

It doesn't hurt to have some serious determination, either.

Repeatedly Wolfe made a point that to achieve growth in any area, one must want it enough to make the effort.

Many of the transitions Wolfe has made have come from a deep-seated desire to break clear of a safety net.

“Safe doesn't make the needle move,” Wolfe said. “It just exists.”

Ambition and drive has certainly paid off for Wolfe as her career easily proves, but they also yield an inspiring story of hope that change for the better is obtainable — even necessary.

“This isn't a dress rehearsal,” she said. “This is your life; build the foundation.”

She said it doesn't matter who you are, how old you are, where you begin or what you start with.

“Every day is the right day to start,” she said.

Wolfe's words of encouragement are like a mirror, showing the same principle as the mission of Avedis and its partnerships.